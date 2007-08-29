Lighting designers' minds must be turning toward boozing it up lately (joining those of your humble narrators), because this is the second time in as many days we've noticed special lighting devices that somehow illuminate containers full of alcoholic beverages. This clever idea involves a battery-operated LED, nestled within a cork that takes its place atop a bottle of the colorful beverage of your choice. Notice the whimsical effect when a group of those bottles are all lit up from above like that. Now, that's a design concept we like. [Yanko Design]
LEDs Hidden in Corks Light Up Booze Bottles to Eerie Effect
