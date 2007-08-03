Led Zeppelin to Finally Show iTunes How the West Was Won

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

LZ.jpgAt long last, Led Zeppelin are making their iTunes debut—but not until November 12 (boo). And it looks like we won't be getting their full catalog either, at least not at first. Instead we're getting a collection hand-picked by Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones dubbed "Mothership." If it's the same as the physical version (which appears to be vastly superior feature-wise), it'll span 24 songs of the greatest hits variety. Hit the jump for the full tracklist.

Disc One

1. Good Times Bad Times

2. Communication Breakdown

3. Dazed And Confused

4. Babe I'm Gonna Leave You

5. Whole Lotta Love

6. Ramble On

7. Heartbreaker

8. Immigrant Song

9. Since I've Been Loving You

10. Rock And Roll

11. Black Dog

12. When The Levee Breaks

13. Stairway To Heaven

Disc Two

1. Song Remains The Same

2. Over The Hills And Far Away

3. D'Yer Maker

4. No Quarter

5. Trampled Under Foot

6. Houses Of The Holy

7. Kashmir

8. Nobody's Fault But Mine

9. Achilles Last Stand

10. In The Evening

11. All My Love

Now that that's settled, um, where's the Beatles' catalog? [The Observer and Sound Generator]

