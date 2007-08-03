Led Zeppelin to Finally Show iTunes How the West Was Won

At long last, Led Zeppelin are making their iTunes debut—but not until November 12 (boo). And it looks like we won't be getting their full catalog either, at least not at first. Instead we're getting a collection hand-picked by Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones dubbed "Mothership." If it's the same as the physical version (which appears to be vastly superior feature-wise), it'll span 24 songs of the greatest hits variety. Hit the jump for the full tracklist.

Disc One 1. Good Times Bad Times 2. Communication Breakdown 3. Dazed And Confused 4. Babe I'm Gonna Leave You 5. Whole Lotta Love 6. Ramble On 7. Heartbreaker 8. Immigrant Song 9. Since I've Been Loving You 10. Rock And Roll 11. Black Dog 12. When The Levee Breaks 13. Stairway To Heaven Disc Two 1. Song Remains The Same 2. Over The Hills And Far Away 3. D'Yer Maker 4. No Quarter 5. Trampled Under Foot 6. Houses Of The Holy 7. Kashmir 8. Nobody's Fault But Mine 9. Achilles Last Stand 10. In The Evening 11. All My Love

Now that that's settled, um, where's the Beatles' catalog? [The Observer and Sound Generator]