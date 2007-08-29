Hello, I'm a laydee. And this is my gentleman caller. We're throwing crazy shapes on this splodge-shaped pouffe, and in a minute, we're going to leave you a reminder that we were here, doing strange things to each other on black vinyl.I know what you were expecting, you lewd people, you. Well, it's nothing of the sort, merely a mood ring generated by our body heat on the surface of the Swamp couch. Our Mississippi friends Erin Hayne and Nuno GonÃ§alves Ferreira of Visual Reference Studio designed it, and told us that you can order a couch and they'll have it ready and waiting for you just four to six weeks later. What they didn't share with us, however, was the price. [Visual Reference Studio via Oh!Gizmo]
Leave your Mark on Visual Reference Studio's Swamp Couch
