Leaked Pics of Samsung i450 Show Sliding Speaker

A Czech mobile site has got hold of pictures of Samsung's i450 slider. Despite the fact that there are still no details available (are we gonna see them at IFA next week, then, Samsung?) it looks to us like there's a little speaker hiding out at the top of the phone.

What else can we speculate on about this Nokia-esque cell? Well, these are the rumors so far:

Tri-band GSM 900/1800/1900, UMTS and 3.6 Mbps HSDPA connectivity 2.3â€³ 262K color QVGA display 2 mpx camera and VGA front camera for video calls Bluetooth 2.0 and USB 2.0 1GB of built-in user memory microSD memory card slot

Come on, Samsung, put us out of our misery! [iDNES via Unwired View]