Leaked Photo Looks Like Garmin Nuvi 700 GPS Navigator

With the big European consumer electronics tradeshow IFA just around the corner, the leaks are starting, and this spy photo of the Garmin Nuvi 700 pocket GPS navigator is one of the products about which we're hearing a rumbling or two. There's precious little information about it so far, but some wags are saying it's going to be similar to the lower-priced Nuvi 200 series. We're thinking it might be a higher-end model with more enticing features.It bears a resemblance to the pricier Nuvi 680 (now selling on the street for about $670) which we think is more likely its predecessor. If that's the case, it'll have quite a feature set. To give you an idea of a possible jumping-off point for this alleged Nuvi 700, the Nuvi 680 has a 4.3-inch touchscreen, traffic reports, an FM transmitter to send its voice directions to your car radio and MSN direct for feeding weather info and a lot more content into the device.

Given the precipitously plummeting prices of GPS units lately, Garmin's price tag on this upcoming navigator will be one of the more interesting parts of the intro. [NaviGadget]