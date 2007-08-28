Lead Scanner to Give You Peace of Mind When Buying Chinese Products

There's been a lot in the news lately about China's penchant for putting cancer-causing lead paint on children's toys that they then ship to the States. If you're worried that the pacifier you're about to stick into Nerd Jr's mouth is hazardous, just grab one of these intimidating-looking X-MET3000TXR+ (now that's a gadget name) from Oxford Instruments. It'll scan for lead as well as arsenic, cadmium, mercury, chrome, nickel and other hazardous metals, ensuring that the only thing going in your kid's mouth is good old-fashion American plastic. [Open PR via The Raw Feed]