There's been a lot in the news lately about China's penchant for putting cancer-causing lead paint on children's toys that they then ship to the States. If you're worried that the pacifier you're about to stick into Nerd Jr's mouth is hazardous, just grab one of these intimidating-looking X-MET3000TXR+ (now that's a gadget name) from Oxford Instruments. It'll scan for lead as well as arsenic, cadmium, mercury, chrome, nickel and other hazardous metals, ensuring that the only thing going in your kid's mouth is good old-fashion American plastic. [Open PR via The Raw Feed]
Lead Scanner to Give You Peace of Mind When Buying Chinese Products
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.