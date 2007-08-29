Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Laydeez a Go-Go (and Go-Go Laydeez) at Games Convention

gc2007babes.jpgIt's that time again guys. Yep, booth babe round-up. This is what was on offer in Leipzig last week at the Games convention—painted ladies, chicks on bikes, masked swordswomen—and Gene Simmons. [ActionTrip via i4U]

gc2007babes7.jpggc2007babes12.jpggc2007babes6-1.jpggc2007babes21.jpggc2007babes23.jpggc2007babes27.jpggc2007babes31.jpggc2007babes2.jpggc2007babes3.jpggc2007babes5.jpggc2007babes1.jpggc2007babes30.jpggc2007babes25.jpggc2007babes14.jpggc2007babes15.jpggc2007babes17.jpg

