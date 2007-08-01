US Launch Dates for Motorola RAZR 2 and Q9, More

Every once in a while the so-called Boy Genius actually nails a rumor or two, so we couldn't help but pass this one along: He's soothsaying now that the Motorola RAZR 2 V9 and Motorola Q9 will be rolling out on AT&T on August 24. He also has a bit of (possible) intelligence about some other phones, too.

Boy Genius also hears that the Pantech C810 will debut on September 9, while the Blackberry 8820 might be seen on August 13 or 14. He's also pegging the AT&T-branded SMT5700 QWERTY smartphone as seeing the light of day on either August 24 or August 28. Of course, these dates are all unconfirmed, speculative, rumor-esque, scuttlebutt. [Boy Genius Report]