Whoa, cool. I just verified that this unused Dashboard-ish "Widget" Icon is indeed inside the iPhone, using iFuntastic's file browser. That's actually the image. Look for yourself by searching this path:/System/Library/CoresServices/SpringBoard.app/widget.png. Cool, huh? Evidence of widgets on the Apple phone. [iPhoneology]
Latent and Dashboard-ish iPhone Icon Discovered
