Laser Printers May Be as Harmful as Cigarettes

deathprinter.jpgBad news, office drones: That laser printer sitting in your cubicle might be doing some serious damage to your health. It turns out that one third of all laser printers emit tiny particles of toner that, when inhaled, have similar effects as secondhand smoke. Awesome!

The printers are more dangerous when they're used a lot, especially for graphic and photo heavy prints that require a lot of toner. In an open office setting, tests revealed that particle levels in the air increased five-fold during the working day due to printer use. That's such fun news, isn't it? And here you were eating salads, jogging and not smoking, and it's going to be your laser printer that does you in. Life sure is hilarious sometimes.

AU: This research comes out of a QUT science lab. As bad as the news is for lasers in the workplace, word up to the Aussie lab who cracked this one open. -SB

