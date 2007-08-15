Laser Keyboard Getting USB Update, Still Hard to Use

Remember those old Bluetooth laser keyboards from a few years back that projected a laser image on the desk that you could type on? Celluon's releasing a new version of that old device, but this time it's connected over USB instead of Bluetooth. Still compatible with Windows Mobiles, Palm OS, BlackBerry, Symbian and Windows 2000/XP/Vista though. Of course, you're still typing onto a desk without any kind of "give," which means painful fingers just like the old version. [AVING via Gearlog]