The US site is posting a string of one-minute videos made for a laptop giveaway. We could fill the front page with them all, or we could pull them together into one place and keep the rest of the news up front. I'm going with the pull.

Here's one to whet the appetite, and a bunch more below the fold. I'll add any additionals in below as they come to hand. Some clever stuff (all film noir-style), so it's worth a look.