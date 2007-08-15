Kurt Cobain, the Action Figure

Boy, I hope that Courtney Love is making a lot of money off this one. The Kurt Cobain action figure immortalizes the poster boy of grunge rock in 18 inches of dyed plastic (was the dyed part distasteful?) Sorry.

Apparently the figure is electronic, but we're not exactly sure if that alludes to potential karate chop action or maybe a sung verse of "Smells Like Teen Spirit". Look for MiniKurt sometime this month for $45. And remember, not only are you buying a timeless collectible; you're giving hope to a starving woman with no career, talent or shame. [product via uberreview]