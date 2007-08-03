Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Korean Air's Coach Cabin is as High-Tech as Their Country

koreanair4.jpgWhile the air travel industry in the States disintegrates into madness, with overbooking, delays more often than on-time flights, and people being crammed into uncomfortable seats like cattle, it takes Korea to come along and show us how it's done. Korean Air has just won the "World's Best Economy Class" award in the Skytrax 2006/7 World Airline Awards. Yes, these pictures are from coach. What the hell.

The runners-up in this contest? Malaysia Airlines and Singapore Airlines. What is going on in Asia where they're able to, you know, make air travel comfortable for people not willing to spend $1,000 more per ticket for business class? Here in the States, flying coach is like a form of punishment, punishment complete with a rubbery chicken entrÃ©e served while you're trying to sleep. Maybe when Virgin Atlantic finally starts flying domestically we'll get a taste of some of this hospitality in the skies. [Aving]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles