Connect Kodak's Easyshare HDTV dock to your TV and you can process your pictures from Kodak cameras, SD memory cards or USB drives, controlling it all via remote.

There's a slideshow function, you can edit images, transfer your pics to a USB drive, print pics out via a connected printer and charge your camera battery. Not all at the same time, though. Available from October, the dock will cost $99. [Kodak]