Klipsch IMAGE Are the Smallest In-Canal Earphones Yet

Since I have gigantic wax-magnet ear canals, I'm probably the wrong market for these Klipsch IMAGE in-ear earphones. They're the smallest, lightest in-ear buds you can get (claim by Klipsch so far unverified), but will cost you $349 for the pleasure of having a pair made out of aluminum and copper. We're not sure how well Klipsch's speaker experience will translate into making earbuds, but even if they sound mediocre, you'll be able to prevent them from being stuck inside your ear with the locking rings. [Klipsch]