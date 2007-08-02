It's time to stop hogging all those fancy USB devices you've collected and let your pals in on the wonders of high-speed portable data storage, printing, scanning and more. Keyspan's USB 2.0 server will help you share whatever you plug in to its two ports via Ethernet or WiFi. Ringing up at $129, this could be your holdover device until Certified Wireless USB inevitably becomes the cheaper alternative. [Keyspan]
Keyspan USB 2.0 Server Brings WiFi, Ethernet to Your Favorite Two Devices
