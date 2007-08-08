Keynote Begins

We're in! Steve Jobs is on stage now. First thing he's talking about is the Mac, and how it has 3x as much growth as their competitors in this industry. Today, he'll focus on the iMac, which are all-in-one devices on the same scale as the iPhone, iPod and notebooks.

He's showing a picture of a Dell, with lots of wires and junk. Their solution? An all in one (picture of an iMac).

To update the line, Apple's going to turn to aluminum and glass. Just like they turned to aluminum in Mac Pros and MacBook Pros. The new iMac design is thinner than the old one, and has 800 and 400 Firewire, as well as Gigabit Ethernet. Built-in iSight and Microphone. You can add memory on the bottom of the iMac. Two sizes: 20-inch and 24-inch. Both are going to be glossy.