You could get a USB Greenhouse to give some life to your computer, or you could go the cheaper, grosser route of just growing some plants in your keyboard. This thing looks like it's still being used to me, and while it's neat looking, the idea of having plants growing around my fingers while I type seems less than appealing. Hit the jump for another couple of shots of this neat freak's nightmare. [Stupid Ideas via Spulch]
Keyboard with Plants Growing Inside is More Gross Than Cool
