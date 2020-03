Austin band Spoon have collaborated before with yellow robot Keepon, but their new video, for Don't You Evah gives us a little more than the first one. Keepon's creator, Hideki Kozima, co-stars alongside the little blob of sunshine, and there's a whole load of robot cameos towards the end.

If you want more of the same thing, only live, Keepon and Spoon will be making an appearance on September 10 at the Henry Fonda Theater in LA, kicking off Wired's NextFest fair. [YouTube via Creative Commons]