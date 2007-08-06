New Five Star Notebook Packs Speakers and MP3 Player Pocket for Back to School

I used to have a Five Star First Gear notebook, way back in first grade, along with every other kid. It was pretty awesome, though the guys at Five Star decided they needed to throw in some speakers and an MP3 player pocket into their latest, Five Star with Sound, in order to appeal to today's ever-wired youngsters. It also has storage for a phone now, in addition the all of the usual pocket madness. For $29.99, this 4 AAA battery-powered, one-way ticket to detention can be yours. Bonus nostalgia: hit the jump for an old school Five Star First Gear ad.



[Product Page via Ubergizmo]