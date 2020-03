This magnificent shot by Andrew Hunt, taken with a Nikon D70, shows the huge Airbus A380 decked out in Singapore Airlines livery and crossing a bridge at Changi Airport in Singapore. But look, what's that in front of it on the runway? Why, some airheaded Mac fanboy forgot his MacBook, whose 12.7-inch width is positively dwarfed by the gigantic Airbus A380's 239 foot, 6 inch length. Get out of the way, little MacBook!

Okay, okay, the MacBook was just photoshopped in there for fun! [Airliners.net]