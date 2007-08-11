Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Juicer Hugs Countertops, But Look Out!

juicer_front.jpgThis design concept for a juicer by Gibli Ortal is quite beautiful, but perhaps its creator didn't realize that it might end up in a rather precarious location. It certainly seems like a great place for a juicer, hugging the countertop right there within easy reach. But, uh, it could end up being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

It must have some sort of grippy backing underneath its lovely L-shaped form, holding it in place, and then when you're done with that it takes up very little space hanging on the wall and generally looking pretty:

juicer_twoshot.jpg
Just don't bend over. We heard yesterday that a large percentage of people clean their houses in the nude, but we wouldn't want to back into this thing while scrubbing the floor, especially when it's running at full tilt. [Apartment Therapy]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles