Jason Chen Nails His 4000th Gizmodo Post

It's time to show the utmost respect for Gizmodo Senior Associate Editor Jason Chen, who slams down his 4000th post today (there's #4000, just below this one here). Jason's written more stories for Gizmodo than anyone in history, bringing his astonishing accuracy, elegant humor and graceful writing style to every article he posts. Starting with his first Gizmodo story on April 16, 2006 to today, the guy's rock-solid every day and an inspiration to us all. Join us in honoring JC: master poster, journalist, blogger, great person and pantsmeister extraordinaire. If we could put him down our pants, we would. Congratulations, Chen, from all your awestruck Gizmodo colleagues!