If you're looking for another reason why Japan looks upon us like we look upon third world countries, take crane games. We have a robotic crane we control with a joystick, but Japan has a robotic ROBOT that they control with buttons. Players move the robot around to collect one of many cute dolls—one of which is a deformed Shrek—and take the winnings home. Too bad you can't have the robot grab itself, since that's what we really want. [Stinger Report via Arcade Heroes via Gear fuse via Uber Gizmo]
Japanese Robo Crane Game Takes It Up a Notch
