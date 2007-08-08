Japanese Monster Costumes Kick Ass

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

picopico.jpg Looking for the coolest Halloween outfits ever? If you're the type that actually does Halloween here in Australia, that is... Whatever. Kigurumi is the Japanese name for big animal/monster outfits, and Atsushi Tomura is one of the best craftsmen in the business.

If you secretly thought the hokey monster outfits in Power Rangers were cool, then you will want to hunt this guy down and get him to make you something. I'm not sure which I would want. Definitely something with tentacles, big eyes, and big teeth. Oooooh! Maybe he could do a Cthulhu! -Seamus Byrne

Picopico's Monster Suit Paradise [via Boing Boing]

