These may look like regular headphones, but the spikes on the top are designed to shock your hair into behaving. And by behaving, we mean grow again. The KeUpper, made in Japan, is supposed to make you slightly less bald in just tens of weeks. Sounds just as good as that Hairmax Laser we tested. [Kilian Nakamura]
Japanese Hair Growth Gadget Looks Like Electrical Torture
