Japanese Arm Wrestling Game Breaks Arms and Takes Names

Game developer Atlus has decided to recall all of its 150 arm wrestling simulators from arcades across Japan. Despite only being out a month, Arm Spirit has broken three arms.

In the game, players lock hands with a fake arm and battle on screen characters such as a french maid, a drunken martial arts master, a chihuahua, and a professional wrestler. Atlus claims that "the machine isn't that strong" and "even women should be able to beat it." Hmmmm. Either this is one bad ass arcade machine or the Japanese need more calcium in their diet. [MSNBC]