Japanese Arm Wrestling Game Breaks Arms and Takes Names

arm-wrestling-arcade-game2.jpgGame developer Atlus has decided to recall all of its 150 arm wrestling simulators from arcades across Japan. Despite only being out a month, Arm Spirit has broken three arms.

In the game, players lock hands with a fake arm and battle on screen characters such as a french maid, a drunken martial arts master, a chihuahua, and a professional wrestler. Atlus claims that "the machine isn't that strong" and "even women should be able to beat it." Hmmmm. Either this is one bad ass arcade machine or the Japanese need more calcium in their diet. [MSNBC]

AU: I remember playing much the same game back in the 1991 at Timezone. Aaaah, Timezone... Anyway, yes, much the same. I spent more time on the one where you had to punch the pad as hard as possible. -SB

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

