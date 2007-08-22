Japan Wants Man-Made Mt. Fuji Building To Be Tallest in the World

Proving that even the Japanese can't tell between what's real and what they see on TV, some company there is planning to build a 13,123-foot- tall building called the X-Seed 4000 to house 1 million people. We use the word "building" loosely, because this is seven times taller than the current tallest building, and actually 700 feet higher than the actual Mt. Fuji. For $300 to $900 billion, this thing better come with cannons and transform into a even bigger robot to defend Tokyo. [Inhabitat via Geekologie via Sci Fi]