Proving that even the Japanese can't tell between what's real and what they see on TV, some company there is planning to build a 13,123-foot- tall building called the X-Seed 4000 to house 1 million people. We use the word "building" loosely, because this is seven times taller than the current tallest building, and actually 700 feet higher than the actual Mt. Fuji. For $300 to $900 billion, this thing better come with cannons and transform into a even bigger robot to defend Tokyo. [Inhabitat via Geekologie via Sci Fi]
Japan Wants Man-Made Mt. Fuji Building To Be Tallest in the World
