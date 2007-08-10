Japan to Wii - You are So Yesterday

While Nintendo's Wii has so far been a 1,000ft unstoppable super lizard invading Japan, the country is already losing its fever for the console/giant monster. Because over the past month, Japanese Wii sales have dropped nearly 50%.
Four weeks ago Nintendo was moving around 110,000/week. Since, that number has steadily declined to just over 60,000. While it's still number two (behind the DS, I might add), now that inventory has been replenished in Japan, it's clear that the Wii is not a magical superproduct poised to break all laws of physics/logic and sell to infinity. The DS on the other hand—that just might.
Japan Weekly Sales Chart in full:
DSL: 135,729
Wii: 61,498
PSP: 33,886
PS3: 24,289
PS2: 12,784
Xbox360: 2,691
GBM: 413
GBASP: 228
DS: 75
GC: 68
GBA: 0
