Japan to Wii - You are So Yesterday

While Nintendo's Wii has so far been a 1,000ft unstoppable super lizard invading Japan, the country is already losing its fever for the console/giant monster. Because over the past month, Japanese Wii sales have dropped nearly 50%.

Four weeks ago Nintendo was moving around 110,000/week. Since, that number has steadily declined to just over 60,000. While it's still number two (behind the DS, I might add), now that inventory has been replenished in Japan, it's clear that the Wii is not a magical superproduct poised to break all laws of physics/logic and sell to infinity. The DS on the other hand—that just might.

Japan Weekly Sales Chart in full:

DSL: 135,729

Wii: 61,498

PSP: 33,886

PS3: 24,289

PS2: 12,784

Xbox360: 2,691

GBM: 413

GBASP: 228

DS: 75

GC: 68

GBA: 0

[Media Create via Kotaku]