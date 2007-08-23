iZip Express Cycle Transforms Weak Legs into Armstrongs

The iZip is a hybrid electric bicycle from Currie Technologies with a small electric motor that amplifies your pedaling efforts. This means that speeds of up to 25 mph are easily attainable without you having to break into a sweat—or shave your legs.

The motor is powered by a lithium-ion battery, which is rechargeable. On high-power turbo mode, one charge will keep you freewheeling for up to 31 miles. There are two modes: standard and economy, which gives you up to 56 miles of aided biking before you're on your own again.

The iZip has also got a 27-speed Shimano drive-train and RockShox forks but, as yet, no price tag. [Gizmag]