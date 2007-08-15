iStraw Smacks Down All Kinds of Flora and Fauna in the Water

If you don't mind looking like you're smoking on some kind of high-tech water pipe, the iStraw can filter all kinds of creepy crawlies out of whatever that is you're drinking. This little magic wand can keep away even the tiniest microbes, including that dreaded cryptosporidium bug. Its maker says it "reduces up to 99.99999% of all waterborne bacteria," but what about that other millionth of a percent? Anyway, the thing lasts a long time, filtering 500 liters of water before you need to replace its cartridge. Best of all, you can easily take it with you wherever you may roam. This might be a good little item for world travelers, whipping this baby out at a moment's notice instead of dropping tablets in every glass of water that invariably results in some mighty weird-tasting H2O. You might even use this iStraw at home if you find yourself out of bottled water, instead of going to great pains to attach elaborate filtering systems to the water supply.

Why use this at home, though? Fear of our generally-safe water supply is mostly unfounded, but the multi-billion dollar water sales industry is more than happy to perpetuate it. If you buy into all that and are shaking in your boots every time you take a sip of tap water, maybe this $40 iStraw is for you. [iStraw, via CrunchGear]