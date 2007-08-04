Earlier this week you may have seen the uber audiophile earbuds that cost $1150. If you're into good sound but not into selling a kidney to get it, try the newest member of iSkin's Cerulean family, the X1 in-ear buds. These in-canal buds come with three different ear pad sizes to comfortably fit most ears. The single 9mm driver in each ear boasts a neodymium earth magnet which iSkin says allows the X1s to rock a solid bass line with "sparkling" highs and a solid mid-range. White or black for a mere $100. [iSkin's Cerulean X1s via Electronista]
iSkin's Cerulean X1 Earbuds Cozy Up to Ear Canals for Cheap
