iSkin's Cerulean X1 Earbuds Cozy Up to Ear Canals for Cheap

iskinx1.jpgEarlier this week you may have seen the uber audiophile earbuds that cost $1150. If you're into good sound but not into selling a kidney to get it, try the newest member of iSkin's Cerulean family, the X1 in-ear buds. These in-canal buds come with three different ear pad sizes to comfortably fit most ears. The single 9mm driver in each ear boasts a neodymium earth magnet which iSkin says allows the X1s to rock a solid bass line with "sparkling" highs and a solid mid-range. White or black for a mere $100. [iSkin's Cerulean X1s via Electronista]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

