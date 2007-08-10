Is This The New Cowon X7?

A tipster sent us a possible photo for the new Cowon X7 Media Player, which is rumored to debut at the IFA 2007 Electronics Expo. Our source tell us that this just one of prototype designs submitted back in March, so its possible the final product won't be identical.

Judging from the photo, the X7 will make a radical departure from the X5 design. Instead of a vertical orientation with a 4:3 screen, it appears the X7 will have a 7-inch widescreen and likely feature touchscreen controls, similar to the Q5 media player. [Thanks Tipster]