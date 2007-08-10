Is This The New Cowon X7?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Pr.Cowon.X7.jpgA tipster sent us a possible photo for the new Cowon X7 Media Player, which is rumored to debut at the IFA 2007 Electronics Expo. Our source tell us that this just one of prototype designs submitted back in March, so its possible the final product won't be identical.

Judging from the photo, the X7 will make a radical departure from the X5 design. Instead of a vertical orientation with a 4:3 screen, it appears the X7 will have a 7-inch widescreen and likely feature touchscreen controls, similar to the Q5 media player. [Thanks Tipster]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

