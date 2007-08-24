Is Michelle Ryan Bionic Enough for You?

There are two reasons to watch this Fall's remake of The Bionic Woman on NBC. One is Michelle Ryan, English actress and utter, utter hottie. The other is Katee Sackoff, Battlestar Galactica's chewer-upper of Cylon raiders —but we all know about her hotness already, so let's focus on the new girl. There's a video preview of the series and a poll about her after the jump. Other good things about the remake include Miguel Ferrer (the best thing about Twin Peaks if you're a pedantic numpty like me) and the fact that the Galactica team are behind the latest Jamie Sommers. Anyway, I'll shut up now and leave you to your thoughts, you dirty hounds.

