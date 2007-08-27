Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Is It A G4 Mod?

procase.jpg Check out this sweet Mac Pro mod. Information is scarce about what actually has been given the loving Pro treatment, but our guess would be a G4, if it does exist.

promod3gal.jpgpromod2gal.jpgpromod1gal.jpg

The pictures are from nash_h's flickr page and he takes no responsibility for the mod. If it is not the work of a PS genius, we shall have one; it is so cute we would seriously consider swapping it for our annoying nephews and nieces. The set of pictures is titled "Mac Mini 2008," which is about as likely as the rest of the Gizmodo team flying to London just to say hello to me. (I wish they would). If anyone knows the deal with these pictures post your info below. [flickr-nash_h] .

