IRISPen 6 Eats Printed Words, Regurgitates Digital Text

The latest IRISPen portable OCR scanner is ready to scoop up all the text you can throw at it. Just slide the pen over your text source and the magical goblins inside the pen convert it and toss it right into your favourite word processor. It will recognise any of 128 languages and the upgraded Translator version even offers to-and-from translations between eleven major languages. The Executive version offers a barcode scanner, but it won't translate, so your business had better be monolingual. $US129 will net you the basic Express model while you'll need to shell out $US149 and $US199 for the Translator and Executive versions, respectively. [IRISPen 6 via Electronista]