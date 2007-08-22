iPod Shuffle Wrist Strap

If the clip on the iPod Shuffle isn't secure enough to keep the player on your person when you engage in the spastic movements you call jogging, take a look at this iPod Shuffle Wristband. It comes in blue, black, green, frost white, pink and purple, and secures the iPod Shuffle to your wrist in a way that only a $9.99 piece of rubbery plastic can. [USBFever via Shiny Shiny]