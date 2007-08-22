If the clip on the iPod Shuffle isn't secure enough to keep the player on your person when you engage in the spastic movements you call jogging, take a look at this iPod Shuffle Wristband. It comes in blue, black, green, frost white, pink and purple, and secures the iPod Shuffle to your wrist in a way that only a $9.99 piece of rubbery plastic can. [USBFever via Shiny Shiny]
iPod Shuffle Wrist Strap
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.