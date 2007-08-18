These pillows have integrated speakers, so you can connect up an iPod and annoy everyone on the flight with your music, not just the people sitting either side of you. Unfortunately, the graphics that look like they might be covering control buttons, aren't—you have to change tracks and adjust volume on the iPod itself. If Hammacher add some buttons, and a little pocket for your iPod, then the 2nd gen pillow could really be something cool. They retail for $59.95 and should be available in October. [Hammacher]
iPod Pillow Speakers
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.