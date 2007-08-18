iPod Pillow Speakers

These pillows have integrated speakers, so you can connect up an iPod and annoy everyone on the flight with your music, not just the people sitting either side of you. Unfortunately, the graphics that look like they might be covering control buttons, aren't—you have to change tracks and adjust volume on the iPod itself. If Hammacher add some buttons, and a little pocket for your iPod, then the 2nd gen pillow could really be something cool. They retail for $59.95 and should be available in October. [Hammacher]