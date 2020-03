UPDATE: IMAGE REMOVED AT APPLE'S REQUEST - GUESS IT *IS* THE REAL NEW IPOD NANO... OH DEAR, SO UGLY...

9 to 5 Mac has a couple follow-up spy shots of the iPod nano resdesign we posted about last weekend. If these are real, then it confirms the fat nanos that have a giant screen on the top half (which supposedly plays videos) and the scroll wheel on the bottom half. And it confirms those colors we talked about earlier as well. It also confirms that these nanos are kinda ugly and fat. [9to5mac]