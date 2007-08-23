iPod Nano Spy Shots Confirmed as Real by Apple Legal

Apple Legal has asked Giz to take down the iPhone nano spy shots from earlier today because they are their "intellectual property." Out of respect for The Steve, we've complied. This pretty much confirms they belong to Apple, whether they are final or a prototype. However, the image above is all ours —done from scratch in Photoshop. And compared to the iPhone, we still think it looks like crap a step back. It better be 3mm thin —or else. Check the complete image here.