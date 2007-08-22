iPhone Unlocked (Again) with Obscure Hardware Solution

Hackers from the iPhone Dev Team are claiming that they have fully unlocked the iPhone using a complicated hardware method—it requires "complicated soldering, with a high probability of a bricked phone." Not really very exciting, as you can already get full service with any carrier using a Turbo SIM with no risk of breaking your iPhone whatsoever. Check their claims on the video after the jump.

As you can see, they say the hardware unlocking method will be released in a week, but also vaguely promise that they are hoping to get a 100% software method "soon." Well, as soon as they promise it will be this easy, we will be waiting.

Yes thats right, we have an unlocked iPhone. The hardware is only used to unlock the iPhone, and can be removed after it's unlocked. Thanks to gray, iProof, geohot, dinopio, lazyc0der, and an anonymous contributor for making this possible. Thanks also to everyone who donated and stuck with us in #iphone.unlock. Our group has agreed to release the method in one week. The current method involves taking apart your phone and doing some complicated soldering, with a high probability of a bricked phone. Although after the phone is unlocked all the hardware can be removed. We hope to find a software unlock very soon. So in one week exactly from this blog post (that's less than the time it takes to ship a turbosim) we will release simple step by step instructions for unlocking, probably not even involving hardware. Sorry about the wait, but I assure you it will be worth it.

