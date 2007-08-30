Balda, Apple's iPhone touch-screen provider, got an order for 6 to 8 million touch-screens from an unnamed "leading mobile manufacturer," starting in April 2008. If this manufacturer is Nokia, could this mean that today's video showing a fake phone with concept overlaid user-interface is more than rushed-out FUD? Seems logical to us. [Cellular News]
iPhone Touch-Screen Manufacturer Gets Order for 8 Million Units From Mystery Buyer
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.