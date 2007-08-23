iPhone Speech Recognition Demo from VoiceSignal

We've heard of VoiceSignal speech recognition for lots of other phones, but now VoiceSignal sent us a video that allegedly shows it working for the first time on the iPhone. According to the guy in the clip, a couple of VoiceSignal engineers designed this app, but all we see it doing so far is controlling music on the iPhone.

Let's hope it's for real. Sure would be nice to be able to use speech commands with the iPhone, telling it to call so-and-so on those mic-equipped earbuds while keeping the phone in the pocket. [VoiceSignal]