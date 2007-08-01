iPhone Software Update 'Arriving Shortly', Says VP of iPod Product Marketing

Greg Joswiak, Apple's VP of iPod Product Marketing, tells a bunch of analysts that the first iPhone software update will be coming soon. Analysts then went on to speculate that the update could bring:

new widgets, peer-to-peer applications (chat, picture messaging, social networking), location-based services, MMS support, home networking, and possibly some integration with Mac OS X Leopard.

Of course, all of that is unconfirmed since it came from analysts, not Apple. These analysts also claimed that both lower priced ($349-$399) and higher priced (something more than $599) iPhone models are coming, differentiated not by features, but on storage. The one thing we do know: the software update is coming soon. [Apple Insider via Wired]