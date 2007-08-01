Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

iPhone Software Update 'Arriving Shortly', Says VP of iPod Product Marketing

Greg Joswiak, Apple's VP of iPod Product Marketing, tells a bunch of analysts that the first iPhone software update will be coming soon. Analysts then went on to speculate that the update could bring:

new widgets, peer-to-peer applications (chat, picture messaging, social networking), location-based services, MMS support, home networking, and possibly some integration with Mac OS X Leopard.

Of course, all of that is unconfirmed since it came from analysts, not Apple. These analysts also claimed that both lower priced ($349-$399) and higher priced (something more than $599) iPhone models are coming, differentiated not by features, but on storage. The one thing we do know: the software update is coming soon. [Apple Insider via Wired]

