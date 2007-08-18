A comedy trio called The Geniuses has the scoop on the next iteration of the iPhone, the iPhone Shuffle. Its no iPod PequeÃ±o, but it's still pretty funny. Too bad you can't text or listen to music on it. [The Geniuses]
iPhone Shuffle Video
