iPhone Patent Dibs Begin (Pitifully)

In the wake of consumer action lawsuits, there is another group of citizens looking for a piece of the iPhone: patent trolls. Just take US Patent 6,784,873 by SP Technologies—it's a patent for entering information on a touch screen. If it sounds like an all-encompassing, overly-broad patent, that's probably because it is...an obvious point when you examine the inventors:An Iowa doctor indicted for healthcare fraud and two buddies are, apparently, the fathers of all modern touchscreen technology. They also hold patents on oxygen-wasting machines and automated crap spewers. [trolltacker]