In the wake of consumer action lawsuits, there is another group of citizens looking for a piece of the iPhone: patent trolls. Just take US Patent 6,784,873 by SP Technologies—it's a patent for entering information on a touch screen. If it sounds like an all-encompassing, overly-broad patent, that's probably because it is...an obvious point when you examine the inventors:An Iowa doctor indicted for healthcare fraud and two buddies are, apparently, the fathers of all modern touchscreen technology. They also hold patents on oxygen-wasting machines and automated crap spewers. [trolltacker]
iPhone Patent Dibs Begin (Pitifully)
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.