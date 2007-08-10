iPhone Games on the Way?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

iphone_poker.jpgPeople are still rooting around the innards of the iPhone, and some inquisitive Brits found a couple of clues that there might be games forthcoming for Apple's as yet game-dumb cellphone (that's a simulation in the graphic above). Come with us as we see the telltale iPhone code that asks if the user would like to remove selected games that don't even exist yet.

/* ===== iPhone Game Item Strings ===== */ "4329.001" = "Are you sure you want to remove the selected game from your iPhone?"; "4329.002" = "Are you sure you want to remove the selected games from your iPhone?";

Of course, this is all pure speculation at this point, but doesn't it seem inevitable that Apple will crank out some games for the iPhone? It's just a matter of time. [Download Squad]

