iPhone EU Carriers Confirmed in France, UK, and Germany

Apple Insider confirms that T-Mobile Germany and Orange of France and 02 of the UK will have exclusive rights to the iPhone. The report was based on an article in the Financial Times, so we can be pretty sure of accuracy, and if it's not true, we can at least point fingers at the limey bastards.

AU: What clues can we take from this? Very few. With such a split across the three countries mentioned, it doesn't look like Hutchison (3) will get any advantage due to alignment with its Orange network in Europe. All do GSM and 3G networks, too, so no clues on that front either. Still clearly anyone's game.

Apple earns 10% of all revenues made from "calls and data transfers", hinting at a data plan that is not flat. (Should we say thanks to AT&T?!). The phones, like many in Europe and like the iPhones here, won't be subsidized. Supposedly, the iPhone partnerships will be announced at IFA in Berlin the end of this month. [AppleInsider]