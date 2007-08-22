Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

iPhone EU Carriers Confirmed in France, UK, and Germany

IMG_0476.jpgApple Insider confirms that T-Mobile Germany and Orange of France and 02 of the UK will have exclusive rights to the iPhone. The report was based on an article in the Financial Times, so we can be pretty sure of accuracy, and if it's not true, we can at least point fingers at the limey bastards.

AU: What clues can we take from this? Very few. With such a split across the three countries mentioned, it doesn't look like Hutchison (3) will get any advantage due to alignment with its Orange network in Europe. All do GSM and 3G networks, too, so no clues on that front either. Still clearly anyone's game. -SB

Apple earns 10% of all revenues made from "calls and data transfers", hinting at a data plan that is not flat. (Should we say thanks to AT&T?!). The phones, like many in Europe and like the iPhones here, won't be subsidized. Supposedly, the iPhone partnerships will be announced at IFA in Berlin the end of this month. [AppleInsider]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles