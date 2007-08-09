iPhone Copy and Paste Concept Makes Sense

This somewhat creepy, but well-produced, video shows a copy and paste concept for the iPhone, using one finger to bring up the magnifying glass and a second tap to activate the clipboard. It's a good gesture idea, but could be complicated to learn for some users, specially when Apple could just add an icon to the bottom menu to activate the clipboard mode. But at the end he says he loves us, and we like that. And freaks us out.[Vimeo]